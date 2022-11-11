Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It was a pretty eventful week in Greenpoint, filled with good news.

Number one — the ferry is back!!! Or at least, it will be on Monday!

Number two — Phase 1 of construction in McGolrick Park has been completed!

In light of Tuesday’s election, we spoke to local voters about what motivated them to get to polls this year. The long-awaited Bar Americano is now open and already looks like a new neighborhood hot spot.

The latest recipe in our Community Cookbook series comes from a former Greenpointers contributor! (And here’s our latest weekend round-up and Missed Connections)

For all you shopping lovers out there, November is shaping up to be a great month for new stores in the neighborhood. Local businesses have teamed up for an upcoming retail crawl, and Glossier opened up a Williamsburg storefront. House of Showfields is also now up and running in Williamsburg.

Only NY turned 15 and teamed up with Brooklyn Brewery to celebrate.

We looked back at 40 years of El Puente’s work in Williamsburg. TALEA is hosting a fun sweater weather party this weekend, which should get you in the holiday spirit just enough to inspire a donation to local fundraisers for neighborhood holiday lights.

In and around North Brooklyn

A guide to Greenpoint from former Greenpointers’ contributor, Johnny Cirillo of @watchingnewyork

A 10-course, marijuana-infused dining experience in Williamsburg