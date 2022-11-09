‘Tis the season for enjoying twinkling holiday lights (and giving back to good causes).

Do both at once with a donation to either active GoFundMe campaign, in order to maintain the neighborhood’s annual holiday tradition of lighting up the streets.

Greenpoint’s beloved holiday lights (Photo: Aaron Simon)

Along with other local business leaders, Donna Siafakas, owner of Peter Pan Donuts, is leading the charge for lights on Manhattan Avenue. “Greenpoint is a special place where locals and visitors alike can come together to enjoy the heart of Brooklyn,” she writes on the GoFundMe campaign website. “We live in the best neighborhood so let’s come together to bring cheer and joy to Greenpoint! Nick from Greenpoint Florist, Ed from Cato’s Army and Navy store, Herman from Greenpoint Toys & myself are asking for assistance with donations to bring the community together. We are working again with ‘Illuminations by Arnold’ to help light up our community. Your donation, large or small, is a blessing.”

They hope to raise $40,000 this year.

Salvatore Sinnona, the owner of Tony’s Pizzeria, is holding an additional fundraiser. He’s looking to raise $9,000 to light up Nassau Avenue from Newell to Russell Streets.

