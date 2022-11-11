Greenpointers’ very own former contributor, Abigail Koffler, has published a cookbook called Meal Prep Made Simple. Together with her colleague Erica Adler, Koffler designed the meal prep e-book to reduce decision fatigue.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Koffler has shared a recipe from Meal Prep Made Simple for Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie.

Koffler called the dish “truly layered with flavor at every level” and said it is even “accidentally vegan and gluten-free.”

See the recipe for Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie from Meal Prep Made Simple

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

2 large or 4 small sweet potatoes, peeled and large diced (about 6 cups)

1 cup of green or brown lentils (dry), cooked according to package instructions

4 tablespoons of olive oil, divided

1 yellow onion, medium diced

8 ounces of baby bella mushrooms, minced

2 large carrots, peeled and small diced

1 cup of frozen peas

¾ teaspoon of sea salt, divided

¼ cup of tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of cumin

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons of dried rosemary

Freshly cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon of soy sauce or Tamari

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of mellow white or chickpea miso paste

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add cubed sweet potato pieces to the water and reduce to a light boil. Cook, uncovered, until sweet potatoes are very tender (about 25 minutes), then drain.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan (oven safe if you have it) over medium-high heat on the stove. Stir in the onions, mushrooms, and carrots and cook until the onions and mushrooms are sweating and the carrots are tender (about 15 minutes).

Add ½ teaspoon of salt, frozen peas, and tomato paste to the pan and cook until the tomato paste has darkened and peas are defrosted, stirring frequently.

Stir in the garlic, cumin, cayenne pepper, rosemary, pepper, and salt and cook until fragrant, then stir in the lentils, soy sauce, vinegar, and 1 cup of water. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the liquid is fully absorbed (about 5 minutes).

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Meanwhile, use a large fork or a potato masher to completely mash the sweet potatoes with miso paste, ¼ teaspoon of salt and remaining olive oil.

If you are using an oven safe skillet, top with the mashed sweet potato mixture. If not, transfer the lentil mixture to an 8”x8” baking dish and top with potatoes, using a rubber spatula to evenly distribute the potatoes.

Bake the pie for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are beginning to slightly brown.

Serve and enjoy.

Meal Prep Storage

Store in the baking dish in the fridge, covered, for 3-4 days.

Reheat at 300°F in the oven for 15-20 minutes or individual servings in the microwave for 3-4 minutes.