Only NY (49 Franklin St.), a New York-based brand with a boutique in Greenpoint, has teamed up with Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.) for a collaboration to celebrate Only NY’s 15th anniversary.

The collaboration was named “Neighbor to Neighbor” and will feature a limited-edition Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY Brown Ale and a line of apparel and accessories. The collection is available starting today, November 10, on both brands’ websites and in-store at their respective locations.

Label production at Brooklyn Brewery, featuring Only NY’s signature jacket. Photo: Kris Christiansen

“Opening our doors in August of 2019, Greenpoint has always felt like a perfect fit for Only NY,” said Joseph Battiato, Marketing Director of Only NY.

“We try to position ourselves where the brand can compliment the energy of the neighborhood and feel authentic. Greenpoint has a neighborly feel to it that allows us to connect with our customers and local businesses — like we’ve done with Brooklyn Brewery — to hopefully add to the charm of the community.”

Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY collection. Photo: Kris Christiansen

The Only NY-designed “Neighbor to Neighbor” apparel collection is anchored by a navy blue jacket inspired by a classic brewer’s jacket and features the red doors of Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room.

v

The rest of the collection features other Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY merchandise, including a hoodie, t-shirt, snapback hat, socks, tote bag, pint glass, keychain, and coasters featuring hand-drawn illustrations.

“We’ve always admired Brooklyn Brewery, from the beer to the original artwork from Milton Glaser. Brooklyn Brewery is an iconic New York brand that has a rich history and is synchronous with New York beer,” said Battiato.

“We’ve wanted to work together on a project for years and our 15th Anniversary was the perfect time to create something unique to offer both Brooklyn Brewery and our fans.”

The Only NY Brown Ale. Photo: Kris Christiansen

For the corresponding beer release, Brooklyn Brewery created a barrel aged brown ale. The Only NY Brown Ale, with a 6% ABV, has hints of chocolate, caramel, coffee, and roasted nuts, with a light, sweet linger.

The Only NY Brown Ale will be available for purchase in Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room, and to extend the “Neighbor to Neighbor” concept, it will also be available at a few neighboring bars.

To kick off the “Neighbor to Neighbor” launch, Brooklyn Brewery is hosting a party this evening (November 10) from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in their tasting room. All are welcome!

Following the launch, Brooklyn Brewery will be hosting additional Only NY Brown Ale happy hour sampling events next week at three bars in the Brooklyn area.

On Tuesday, November 15, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Carmelo’s (1544 DeKalb Ave.) in Bushwick will host a happy hour. On November 16, 6 .m. – 8 p.m., Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.) will host a happy hour. And on November 17, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Twins Lounge (732 Manhattan Ave.) will also host a happy hour sampling event.