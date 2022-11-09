This Sunday, TALEA Beer Co. (87 Richardson St.) is hosting its annual Sweater Weather celebration, a fun way to highlight the changing seasons. The festivities will take place at the brewery on Sunday, November 13. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TALEA’s Sweater Weather celebration will offer fun for the whole family. The event kicks off with a singalong for kids with Jazz Baby from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The singalong requires a $10 ticket per family.

Local Brooklyn company, Palermo Body, will be selling selections from their line of 100% natural skin and body care products. Their line is vegan, cruelty-free, and handmade right here in Brooklyn.

Southold Cider will be giving out samples and selling their cider varieties for onsite consumption or to take away. There will also be seasonal fall food for sale, including three flavors of doughnuts.

TALEA is, of course, offering several drink specials in addition to their popular beers. Selections include apple cider (with or without a shot of whiskey), hot toddies, and espresso martinis.

Guests can also purchase the event’s signature beer flight, TALEA’s Sweater Weather Flight, for $22. It includes four TALEA flavors: Apple Cinnamon Amber, Lemon Torta, Cold Front Porter, and Chocolate Oat Stout.

TALEA’s Cold Front Porter, part of the Sweater Weather Flight, shown on TALEA’s Instagram page.

“Sweater Weather is the best weather,” said TALEA founders, Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland, who told Greenpointers that the event “was born from a love of cozy fall vibes, seasonal cocktails, and our passion for sweaters.”

“This year, we will celebrate with festive beers like our Chocolate Oat Stout, brewed in collaboration with Four & Twenty Blackbirds, and our Apple Cinnamon Amber Ale,” the TALEA founders said.

To RSVP to TALEA’s Sweater Weather celebration, follow this link to the Eventbrite page. Guests who RSVP will be entered to win a TALEA camper mug, available for pickup at the Williamsburg taproom.