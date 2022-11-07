Attention beauty junkies under the age of 35 — Glossier finally opened a permanent physical storefront in Williamsburg, at 77 North 6th Street.

Glossier kicked off the grand opening this Saturday with a Glossier Block Party. The line snaked around Berry Street as customers eagerly awaited their chance to get their hands on products like Boy Brow and Balm Dot Com. According to Glossier’s TikTok account, Brooklyn customers got exclusive early access to limited-edition holiday kits.

The Brooklyn store also saw the launch of the Brooklyn Utility Bag, a beige bag full of compartments, sure to join the ranks of McNally Jackson and BAGGU as the neighborhood’s tote bag of choice (Glossier is only selling these at the Brooklyn store, so be sure to get one while you can).

Greenpointers reported on the store’s projected opening back in August: “The new Williamsburg store will serve as a bit of a homecoming for the brand, which shut down its flagship location in SoHo in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Glossier originated in New York City, they have spent the last few years largely building up its footprint around the world, opening stores in London, Seattle, and Miami, to name a few.” Most recently, Glossier opened a store in Philadelphia this October.

We’ve also been reporting on recent experiential shopping experiences opening up here, from Hermès to UGG to House of Showfields (stay tuned for our upcoming take some time this week). Williamsburg might just be the hottest place to open a business.

v