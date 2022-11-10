It’s finally happening! After almost 18 months of suspension, NYC Ferry service to Greenpoint will return on Monday, November 14.

Councilmember Lincoln Restler tweeted the good news today. “Service will be restored to Greenpoint ferry stop on Monday morning, 11 /14,” the tweet said.

Tom Reller, Head of Communications at Lendlease, confirmed that the Greenpoint ferry pier will reopen for service on Monday, however, he can’t speak to the NYC Ferry schedule.

NYC Ferry’s website still reads, “The Greenpoint ferry landing is temporarily closed until further notice,” but hopefully the new East River schedule will be released shortly. Greenpointers has reached out to NYC Ferry for an update, but has not yet heard back.

Construction at the India Street ferry pier in July 2022.

Greenpoint residents have experienced a series of disappointing updates about this critical mode of transportation after NYC Ferry abruptly halted service at the India Street pier in May 2021.

In August 2021, Greenpointers reported that the ferry was projected to restore service to Greenpoint in May 2022, leaving riders stranded for an entire year. But, the one-year mark came and went, and there was no reopening date in sight.

After ferry service was suspended for 15 months, in August 2022, Isaac Henderson, the former Development Director at Lendlease, said the ferry’s return was “imminent,” however, he had to amend his statement as the bedrock ended up being “thicker and denser than what is normally encountered in similar locations in the river.”

Lendlease provided an update on their website on October 15 stating, “The anticipated launch of the landing will be in early November,” but Greenpoint residents were rightfully skeptical.

Hopefully, Councilmember Restler’s tweet is confirmation that Greenpoint ferry riders can breathe a collective sigh of relief.