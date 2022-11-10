Greenpoint really showed up to cheer for the runners last weekend, huh? Perhaps that extra hour of sleep on Sunday gave all parties involved a much needed boost. With dark befalling upon us earlier now, all the more we have to make full use of the daylight. Check out your curated list below!

Saturday, November 12

Have you always wanted to learn how to make your own kimchi? Two Ladies are back hosting a traditional Korean kimchi making workshop and tasting for Japanese home-cooked meals. This Saturday’s class will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1205 Manhattan Avenue. EunYoung Sebazco and Mai Shioyama are ready to teach you a thing or two. EunYoung is a NYC-based horticulturist and Mai is a culinary chef with two published recipe books. Join in this Saturday’s food fun here.

Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street) presents 2nd Best Dance Company this Saturday, 8 p.m. Featuring Courtney Barth, Hannah Garner, Will Noling and Ryan Yamauchi, you’ll get to experience a medley of dance performance and narrative play. Your tickets to this beautiful movement piece here.



Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts

Sunday, November 13

You don’t want to miss this Sunday’s Fall Festival and Pumpkin Smash at McGolrick Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides the obvious gourd smashing, you can also drop off clothing donations, bring a piece of beloved clothing to get mended, yarn swap, book giveaway…unlimited fall fun!



Photo Credit: McGolrick Park

This Sunday, The Meat Hook and Crest Hardware brings you the first ever Big Brooklyn Backyard Barbeque. Follow the smells to Crest Hardware (558 Metropolitan Avenue) for a day of BBQ, beer, bourbon and backyard games. Meat festivities run from 2 – 6 p.m. This is a 21+ event, with all-you-can-eat tickets going at $65 each. Grab your ticket here.





Photo Credit: Crest Hardware

All Weekend

Renew Finds (67 West Street, Suite 214) is having its Annual Holiday Sale. Open from 12 – 5 p.m. on the weekends, you’ll get to shop vintage furniture, prints, and frames. Prints are going for 15% off! Spruce up your home this holiday season.



Photo Credit: Renew Finds

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Wait. I retract that. It’s always the most wonderful time in Greenpoint!