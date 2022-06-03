Happy National Doughnut Day, Greenpointers!

The past week was extra artsy in North Brooklyn! Louis Vuitton and Nike’s “Dream Now” exhibition at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse ended on Tuesday. The Kids Film Fest, part of the Brooklyn Film Festival, is back in Greenpoint this weekend for its 18th year! The ELM Foundation and The Boiler are presenting an exhibit called “The Man Who Fell To Earth” now until June 5th.

And, Greenpointers learned about ArtsDistrict Brooklyn that will be bringing three immersive art experiences to 25 Franklin Street this July.

Food also took a front seat this week with a gluttonous amount of openings and interviews. Greenpointers scoped out Southwestern restaurant Santa Fe and new cocktail bar Little Rascal, and we spoke to Chef Travis McGinty of Ten Hope. We discovered that Chino Grande is the perfect place to enjoy Lobster Au Poivre and a side of karaoke.

And, if doughnuts aren’t your thing, try making Hungry Burrito’s flan today. Plus, you can work off that dessert at Yoga Space’s weekly rooftop class.

In political news, local Greenpoint student Gabriela Thomas was selected to be Dr. Christopher Hazeltine’s Jr. Campaign Manager, as he prepares to run for State Committee in Assembly District 72.

Plus, the Greenpoint Queer Pride Initiative is redefining what it means to support the LGBTQI+ community here in the neighborhood. Lots of popular local businesses, like Tend, Lockwood, Alter, and Dandelion Wine, are supporting the cause.

Stop by Greenery Unlimited’s Sidewalk Sale this weekend!

In and Around North Brooklyn

Celebrate both Pride Month and National Doughnut Day with Doughnut Plant’s delicious Pride doughnut or try Sweet Chick’s special Cinnamon Sugar Donut Waffles, available now until the end of the month.

There’s been lots of reporting on local watering hole, Temkins Bar, and its pet opossum.

Shop local this weekend and find deals at Greenery Unlimited’s Sidewalk Sale and J.McLaughlin’s Tag Sale.