Since May 20, the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (73 West Street) has been home to Louis Vuitton and Nike’s “Dream Now” exhibition paying homage to late designer, fashion entrepreneur, and artist Virgil Abloh, who served as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director from 2018 up until his passing on November 28, 2021. And if you won’t get to visit the exhibit — which features 47 styles of the

Louis Vuitton x Nike ‘Air Force 1’ sneaker all designed by Abloh — before it ends today, May 31, check out some of our captures below.

The room is adorned with mirrors, the LV logo, and quotes from Abloh himself amongst the selection of sneakers, providing no shortage of photo ops or inspiration. The pop-up also features a treehouse — meant to reflect his childhood dreams — looking out onto the exhibit with elements providing a glimpse into Abloh’s creative process inside. “Dream Now” coincides with Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection, “Louis Dreamhouse,” which is inspired by what he considered his Boyhood Ideology®, defined as “seeing the world with the unspoiled eyes of a child.”

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh exhibition is free to the public and runs until 9pm tonight.