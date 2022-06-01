For the second year in a row, the Greenpoint Queer Pride Initiative is redefining what it means to support the LGBTQI+ community right here in our neighborhood with over 11 charities and foundations throughout June.

The initiative — which was spearheaded in 2021 by Eric Torneros, a stylist and colorist at Coz salon (formerly known as The Karcher), in conjunction with Coz’s owner, Meg Costello — aims to shed light on avenues of support while inspiring action among neighbors to help foster stronger connections within the Greenpoint LGBTQI+ community.

See the participating businesses and their donation designations below.

Tend: 10% of sales to the Audre Lorde Project — a center for lesbian, gay, bisexual, two-spirit, trans, and gender-non-conforming People of Color to come together for community organizing in the NYC area focused on wellness and progressive social and economic justice — during Pride Weekend (starting on June 25)

Coz Salon: 1% of profits from Q2 (April through June) and all profits from sales of Queen Candle Co. to Sylvia Rivera Law (a legal aid organization serving low-income individuals or People of Color who are transgender, intersex and/or gender non-conforming), Black and Pink (a grassroots organization focused on prison abolition and liberating LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS who are affected by that system), and GMHC (a community-based AIDS service organization aiming to fight the AIDS epidemic and support those affected)

Alter: $1,000 to the Ali Forney Foundation, which serves as the largest LGBTQI+ community center helping homeless youth in the United States

Parachute Brooklyn: 20% of sales to Ali Forney during Pride Weekend

Goldpoint: 100% of profit from Halfmoon and Triangle charms to Black and Pink for the month of June

Odd Fox Coffee: 100% of sales to Brooklyn Community Pride Center — Brooklyn’s only LGBTQI+ community center, with locations in Crown Heights and Bed Stuy — during Pride Weekend

Cato’s Army and Navy: 10% of sales to Rainbow Heights Club, a peer advocacy support group for member of the LGBTQI+ community living with mental illness, on Brooklyn Pride Day

Lockwood: 10% of sales to GenderCool, a youth-led movement advocating to correct misinformation about transgender and non-binary youth by championing positive experiences, on Pride Weekend

Pilates BKLYN: 10% of sales Day to Trevor Project, a 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQI+ youth, during Pride Weekend

Big Night: 3% of sales to Ali Forney and the Trevor Project in June

Dandelion Wine: Greenpoint Pride donation button on online purchases to New Alternatives — which provides services in favor of increasing the self-sufficiency of LGBTQI+ youth — and Victory Fund — a political action committee working to increase the number of openly LGBTQI+ officials in public office

Edy’s Grocer: 10% of sales to Ali Forney during the Korean-Lebanese Pride pop-up brunch with Jamesy on June 4 and 5

Ramona: 10% of sales from Pride Weekend to Ali Forney

El Born: 10% of Pride Weekend sales to New Alternatives

WORD: 10% of the sale of books by queer authors that will be on display for the month of June to Audre Lorde Project

Grace+Grit Flowers: 10% of wedding profits to Trevor Project

Otis & Finn Barbershop: 10% of sales to Ali Forney during Pride Weekend

Buttery Bar: 5% of June sales to New Alternatives and 100% of sales of their Pride Cocktail to New Alternatives

Maison Jar: 5% of retail sales to Ali Forney Center during Pride Weekend

Screen Door: 25% of sales to Trevor Project during Pride Weekend