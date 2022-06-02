ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, also known as AD/BK, is a 25,000 square-foot art complex located inside a reclaimed warehouse at 25 Franklin Street in Greenpoint that will debut three immersive art experiences this July. The space used to be the home of House of Vans, a concert venue that closed in 2018.

The ArtsDistrict website calls this distinctive art exhibit “a place where innovation meets imagination” with three unique immersive experiences entitled “Limitless AI”, “Darkfield Flight”, and “Darkfield Séance”. All three will open on July 21st and run until November 20th. The installations will be open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays 7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m, and Sundays 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The first, Limitless AI, is the longest experience, lasting 70 minutes. It is described as “a 360º experience examining humanity through the innovative lens of AI” according to the ArtsDistrict website. The site continues to explain that Limitless AI is told in five chapters and “explores the mysteries of existence, the cosmos, and humanity in a poetic, astonishing, and awe-inspiring experience.” The ArtsDistrict Instagram page shows guests walking through a room with images projected on every wall, including the floor and ceiling. Tickets can be purchased here.



The second installation is called Darkfield Flight. It is described as “a thrilling, heart-racing flight inside a 40 foot shipping container.” This installation promises “a terrifying journey through alternate dimensions and outcomes… in near-total darkness, all without ever leaving the ground.” The ArtsDistrict Instagram shows the dark interior of an airplane. This experience lasts 30 minutes, and doors open an hour early. Tickets for Flight can be purchased here.

The third installation, Darkfield Séance is also inside of a 40 foot shipping container and is described as “a terrifying phenomenon you’ll have to experience to believe.” The website says it is “a spine-chilling auditory adventure in a superstitious Victorian séance room.” The ArtsDistrict Instagram page shows guests at a table in a dark room. This experience also lasts 30 minutes, with doors opening an hour early. Tickets for Séance can be purchased here.

After experiencing one or all of these art installations, guests will be able to spend time at the complex and enjoy food, drinks and an outdoor area. Keep in mind that each experience requires its own ticket.