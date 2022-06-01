Whether you’re trying to find your zen among Zoom calls or partake in a rooftop activity that won’t leave you artificially buzzed (though there are plenty opportunities for that around, too), Yoga Space has you covered with their weekly Rooftop Class, plus other, more down-to-earth (literally) offerings.

Yoga Space found their new home in Greenpoint at 738 Manhattan Ave in April and has been serving up a jam-packed schedule ever since, including Vinyasa flows, sound baths, restorative yoga, the aforementioned rooftop class, immersive stretching, yoga classes in McCarren Park, and more. All classes are an hour long and open level, meaning that yogis of all abilities are welcome to join.

See the schedule and sign up for a class here. The studio also offers special one-time deal packages for new clients.