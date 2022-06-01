Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) has opened a Greenpoint outpost of the popular Nolita Mediterranean restaurant. The new location inhabits a prime space on a bustling section of Franklin Street that used to be Magazine Bar before it closed in 2020. Before that, the space was occupied by Shayz Lounge, which closed in the beginning of 2019 after a decade in Greenpoint.

Serhan, Halil, Keith, and Oner at new bar Little Rascal (130 Franklin St)

The Greenpoint location of Little Rascal features a more extensive cocktail program than the Manhattan location and is currently in a soft opening phase featuring cocktails, but waiting on more staffing to introduce food. The bar opened on May 26th, and is having a grand opening party on Saturday, June 4th.

Little Rascal’s record player alongside other design elements.

Owners, Oner and Halil Gundogdu, are longtime Greenpoint residents, and excited to introduce the neighborhood to Little Rascal. Oner told Greenpointers that in order to start food service, they will need more staff, citing the industry-wide shortage.

A corner of cozy seating with a fireplace at Little Rascal.

Little Rascal’s lack of food was not a deterrent for local Greenpoint residents over Memorial Day Weekend. Foot traffic was incredibly high with locals stopping by just to check it out.

According to Beverage Director, Keith Larry, “The neighborhood response has been great… far beyond what I expected. We had no idea we would be so busy.” Larry added that he really loves the neighborhood and has enjoyed the “quality of human in Greenpoint.” Aw!

v

The Cosmic Debris cocktail with fruity pebbles at Little Rascal.

Larry proudly gushed that patrons have been excited about the cocktail menu he created for Little Rascal. One favorite is the Cosmic Debris, made with real fruity pebbles and meant to conjure memories of the childhood cereal.

Keith Larry chars rosemary for the El Cantinero cocktail at Little Rascal.

Another enticing option is El Cantinero, one of Keith’s favorite cocktails on the menu. It can be made with tequila or mezcal and is mixed with grapefruit cordial, lime, habanero shrub, pink peppercorn, and charred rosemary. It’s similar to an elevated Paloma.

Little Rascal’s beautiful garden area.

The ambience at Little Rascal is a blend of a cozy cocktail bar with upbeat party vibes. The bar’s interior is thoughtfully decorated, and there is covered outdoor seating on the Franklin Street sidewalk. But, perhaps, the ideal location to try one of Larry’s creative cocktails is in Little Rascal’s garden behind the restaurant. It’s incredibly pretty with florals, string lights and comfy couches.