Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Well, we certainly kicked this week off with a bang — literally.

Bar Bruno and Upside Pizza officially made their debut. While not entirely new, we finally got to check out Masquerade, an Iranian small plates spot, as well as Edith’s, who just launched dinner service (and it’s delicious!)

On the topic of restaurant openings, the new restaurant Chino Grande was the location of this week’s Missed Connection. Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series here.

The Williamsburg waterfront gained a new coffee spot with HoneyBird. And after nearly 50 years of working at Acme Smoked Fish, Gary Brownstein will retire, with today’s Fish Friday specials honoring his legacy.

Greenpoint is looking a little more orange these days! No, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards aren’t in town, but rather, a new Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 exhibition, which will run at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse from today until May 31.

Channel your creative energies and practice mindfulness through a journaling class from local Emily Chertow. Prefer to express yourself through movement? The Movement’s “Movement Mondays” (how many times have I written movement now?) will get you up and moving (ack!) next Monday, May 23.

Greenpointers updated you on the arrest made in the Greenpoint Avenue station on Wednesday. Find out what you missed at Brooklyn Community Board 1’s most recent meeting.

In and around North Brooklyn

Once again, reporting from the frontlines of real estate woes in Greenpoint.

In lighter news, PIX 11 checked out a local songwriting collective.

“Our Voices,” an exhibition celebrating 50 years of North Brooklyn activism, opens today!