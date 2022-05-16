Edith’s (312 Leonard St.), the pop-up shop turned sandwich counter turned sit-down restaurant, finally launched dinner service on May 6.

“The menu will continue in the exploration of the Jewish diaspora, featuring twists on Jewish staples, as well as a robust housemade program (smoked fishes,

breads, and more),” stated a recent press release. “While the all-day menu’s inspiration was often closely linked to classic Jewish dishes, dinner service is a departure from classic smoked fish and the Jewish food that one might expect from Edith’s.”

This departure highlights Jewish culinary heritage from all corners of the world. My personal favorite, beef tongue Amatriciana, got its inspiration from traditional Roman-Jewish cuisine. A smoky, spicy tomato sauce coats the tagliatelle, and if you’re eating it correctly (i.e you’re diving in and don’t care how you look), your clothes should end up lightly flecked with the sauce.







Persian shallot dip, a French style beef tartare, and a Sephardic sweet potato curry are other examples of this global influence. We started with the pickled mackerel crudo and the 1000 layered-golden potatoes. Word to the wise, if you’re ambivalent about fish, the crudo is not for you, but if you’re a fish fan, it’s delightful atop a crunchy potato chip. I’m not sure what I expected when I ordered 1,000 layers of potatoes, but a veritable gold brick of salty, creamy potatoes awaited me. Order it.

We also tried the half-chicken, along a chili crisp dipping sauce and ended the evening with the flourless chocolate cake, served with blood orange and tahini ice cream.

The drinks menu features a small selection of wines by the glass and a few original cocktail options as well. The spicy schug margarita was herbal and delicious.

All day cafe and grocery store is open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m – 5 p.m. Dinner service is Wednesday – Sunday 5 p.m – 10 p.m.