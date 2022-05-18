Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) is having a very special Fish Friday this week on May 20 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Acme’s beloved Production Manager Gary Brownstein, who has worked at the company for 47 years.

Acme is a family-owned business that was started in 1954 by Gary’s grandfather, Harry Brownstein, in a small rented space at 26 Gem Street. By 1975, to accommodate Acme’s growth, the company expanded to the building next door at 30 Gem Street. This was the same year that Gary started at Acme as an assistant to “the herring guy.”

Smoked fish from Acme. Photo: Acme Smoked Fish

Over the years, Gary served Acme’s local customers, chefs and celebrities alike. He even served Robert DeNiro a smoked fish brunch plate while he was in Greenpoint filming a movie. Gary enjoyed messing around in the kitchen with smoked salmon and seasonal ingredients, and after awhile, the “Gary’s Special” was born.

This Friday, Acme is showcasing Gary’s Greatest Hits, selling a trio of his all-time favorite specials for $27, which customers can pre-order now. The trio includes Peach Bourbon Mustard Sauce on Hot Smoked Salmon, Mango Avocado Poke with Cold Smoked Salmon, and Jalapeno Tequila on Cold Smoked Salmon.

During this special Fish Friday, Acme will also have Hot Smoked Salmon Prosperity Salad for $22 per pound, more of Gary’s Specials, and limited edition Gary’s Special t-shirts.

Fish Friday is an Acme tradition. Acme is primarily a wholesale business that sells smoked fish to top retailers, appetizing shops, bagel stores and restaurants, but on Fridays, for the past several decades, Acme has opened up to the general public to sell freshly smoked fish directly to customers at wholesale prices. Gary’s Special became a Fish Friday tradition, sold to the general public in addition to a variety of smoked salmons, smoked fish salads, hot smoked salmon, poke bowls, caviar, herring and more.