Mexican bistro Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.) has officially opened in the corner location that was previously home to Greenpoint’s beloved Enid’s.

“I was at Enid’s in the beginning, and I know how important Enid’s was to the community. I know I have big shoes to fill,” said Shannon Kimball, one of the owners of Bar Bruno.

Kimball and Bar Bruno’s other co-owner Mike Saleh have been working on getting Bar Bruno up and running for a year, experiencing delays along the way due to the pandemic. However, Kimball happily told Greenpointers that the Mexican restaurant is now officially open.

“The neighborhood response is everything I hoped for!” exclaimed Kimball. “We’ve already had customers come in two to three days in a row. It’s super exciting,” she gushed.

The interior of Bar Bruno. Photo: Julia Moak

The fun and family-friendly hotspot serves a mix of traditional Mexican dishes and bistro classics, plus cocktails and a kids menu complete with coloring and kid-friendly classics like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and quesadillas. The regular menu is fairly large featuring Bar Bruno’s kale dip, several salads, tacos, tortas, and larger plates.

As for cocktails, Greenpointers can expect some exciting options. “We have the best margaritas in town,” said Kimball, explaining that Bar Bruno’s bartenders make fresh lime juice everyday and use El Humidor tequila.

Tacos and margaritas from Bar Bruno. Photo: Shannon Kimball

Take out and delivery are now available via Ubereats, Seamless, and Doordash. UberEats has a two-for-one taco deal for the month of May. Bar Bruno is open Sunday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. – midnight.