Greenpointers received a few tips about an incident involving a person wielding a knife at Greenpoint Avenue station Wednesday morning. The 94th precinct confirmed to us that such an incident had occurred.

“There was an arrest made for Menacing in the train station at Manhattan Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue this morning at approximately at 10:18. An individual brandished a knife and charged toward the victim following an altercation between the two individuals. Officers from the 94 who were assigned to the station recovered the knife and made the arrest.” Statement from Captain Kathleen Fahey of the 94th precinct.

Hi, Robert. We only know of an unruly person on that train removed by NYPD. ^JP — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) May 18, 2022

Not many other details are currently available, though an anonymous tipster told us that the event was “traumatizing.”