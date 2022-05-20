The Movement, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite the world through dance, will soon make its Williamsburg debut.

“We partner with local dance instructors and dance studios to provide free dance classes to the Miami, New York, and Los Angeles communities,” according to the group’s website. “The Movement covers the cost, removing cost barriers and expanding access to the benefits of dance for all.”

The Movement will launch its monthly “Movement Mondays” series on May 23. While the Movement generally offers free classes, this particular event is a paid, ticketed experience.

The event series has already seen success in Miami, and the upcoming event will be the first that the group has offered in New York City.

“We will kick off the evening at 5:45 pm with a Cacao Activation Ceremony, accompanied by a relaxing Sound Healing session. As the cacao allows the heart to be wide open, we will continue with a Yoga/ Meditation/ Breathwork session at 6:15 pm. With it, we hope to unleash our creativity on the dance floor and our bodies to be transformed through movement and Ecstatic dance at 7:15 pm with the DJ of the night.” The Movement’s website

The event will take place May 23 at 5:45 pm at The Annex Williamsburg (97 N 10th st, suite 1D). Sign up here.

