HoneyBird Coffee (2 N 6th Pl.) is a new coffeeshop that opened a few weeks ago on the ground floor of the luxury rental building, Level in front of the North Williamsburg NYC Ferry terminal. The prime location is perfect for ferry commuters and the many residents living in the surrounding high rises.

The interior of HoneyBird Coffee.

HoneyBird Coffee is a family-owned small business. When Greenpointers visited, a lovely young woman named Alice was working behind the counter. It turned out that she owns the place. “I own it with my dad,” disclosed Alice, a local Greenpoint resident and Greenpointers fan.

Alice explained that the location of HoneyBird was originally supposed to house a Champion Coffee outpost, but Alice and her father took over when they decided to venture out on their own and start their own brand. The father-daughter duo hopes to expand in the neighborhood in the future.

The seating area inside HoneyBird Coffee.

For now, HoneyBird is a welcome addition to the stretch of residential buildings along the waterfront near the ferry pier. HoneyBird’s interior is bright and cheery with floral wallpaper, pretty tiled ceilings, and hanging light features. The shop has a few tables for locals to sit and enjoy their coffee or work on laptops. The atmosphere is incredibly warm and friendly.

The selection of baked goods at HoneyBird.

Visitors will find a traditional coffee menu with items like a macchiato, a cortado, and a latte, plus matcha, chai, and other tea. HoneyBird also sells cold brew coffee, iced mocha and iced chai. HoneyBird offers a small selection of baked goods, including items from acclaimed French restaurant Balthazar, such as their monkey bread and everything croissants. They even sell Balthazar baguettes.

An iced latte from HoneyBird.

HoneyBird is open everyday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.