Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Now that Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl are over, it seems like we’re in the sleepy, holiday-free part of the winter. Counting down the days until spring, though the recent reprieve from the cold weather was much needed.

Openings and closings – Plant-based Mexican spot Xilonen closed down after just about a year. If you now need a fix for vegan food, check out this recipe for creamy, vegan tomato sauce.

Bellocq Tea Atelier reopened after a pandemic-prolonged absence. If Bellocq is not enough to satisfy your tea cravings, you’re in luck, because the Coffee and Tea Festival will return to the Brooklyn Expo Center this weekend.

We profiled local fave Maison Premiere and ByClio Bakery, which offers beautiful, globally inspired treats.

v

Jack’s Wife Freda is now open in Williamsburg, as is bagel shop Simply Nova. Rosarito Fish Shack has been open for years, but their new seasonal winter menu is worth checking out.

Another year, another round of political campaigns! We interviewed Kristen Gonzalez, an Elmurst native and tech worker running for the newly-created State Senate District 17. Be sure to check back in the weeks and months ahead for more in-depth political coverage from Greenpointers.

Other interviews this week include holistic health advisor Karri Jinkins, and Jenna Carrens, executive director of the Sketchbook Project.

Some good news for parks – the dog run at McCarren Park recently reopened after a thorough cleaning and new turf installation. The neighborhood’s recent leptospirosis scare highlighted how necessary it is for us North Brooklynites to have access to clean, well-maintained parks. Consider becoming a sustaining member of the new Green Fund from North Brooklyn Park Alliance.

Like Bellocq Tea, National Sawdust finally reopened after closing for the entirety of the pandemic thus far. A bill to rename the Greenpoint Post Office in honor of former Assemblymember Joseph Lentol successfully passed through the U.S. Senate.

If you’re still in an amorous mood after Valentine’s Day, here’s a cute little Greenpoint love story for you. The latest installment of our “This Day in Greenpoint History” series might have you feeling the love a little less (it has to do with the cost of rent back in the day, which you can imagine was a lot less than it is now!)

Rosarito’s hearty seasonal menu offers cozy winter chalet vibes for diners and coffee lovers alike. Email rosaritobrooklyn@gmail.com for event booking information. Or make a reservation for dinner via Resy! From now until the end of February 2022, get a FREE glass of “Welcome” house Prosecco with your dinner. (Dine-in only) (sponsored)

In and around Greenpoint

The retrospective of filmmaker Jonas Mekas at Lincoln Center includes two screenings of the documentary A Letter from Greenpoint.

Girl of the moment Julia Fox did this, um, weird photoshoot on Kent Avenue.

Speaking of Kim and Kanye, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got dinner at Lilia on Sunday.