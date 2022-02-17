Jack’s Wife Freda opened its newest location two weeks ago in Williamsburg at 258 Wythe Avenue near the neighborhood’s new Trader Joe’s and The Cactus Shop. The popular small chain started in SoHo on Lafayette Street and has since opened five more locations, including two in Tokyo.

Somewhat unexpected for a SoHo-based restaurant is the fact that Jack’s Wife Freda features family at the center of the brand, as the restaurant is named after owner Dean Jankelowitz’s grandparents, Jack and Freda.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed warmly. Every server within a few feet waves and offers greetings. Children are given a kids menu and coloring supplies with stickers, something unique in the NYC dining scene.

The children’s menu and coloring supplies at Jack’s Wife Freda.

Although the restaurant is family-friendly, its vibe is far from boring. The upbeat playlist features 70’s classics like “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.” The eclectic mix of artwork is interesting, and the globe-shaped ceiling lights are a fun feature, surrounded by casual yet sleek decor.

A corner of Jack’s Wife Freda in Williamsburg.

The menu combines welcome classics and edgier options. Guests who have visited other outlets know what they are getting, but the menu is large enough that one can always try something new.

v

Another delightful feature is that breakfast is served all day. The Rosewater Waffle, topped with yogurt, berries, and honey-flavored syrup, is a delicious treat. Savory options in the breakfast section include The Madame Freda, a pressed sandwich with duck prosciutto, cheddar béchamel, gruyere, and a sunny-side up egg.

The Rosewater waffle at Jack’s Wife Freda.

Under entrees, the Bennie’s Chicken Schnitzel served with mashed potatoes is a showstopper. Other options include the popular Peri-Peri chicken, two fish entrees, and two vegetarian options — a vegetable curry bowl and a tofu dish. The children’s entrees include the classics such as a burger and grilled cheese.

Bennie’s Chicken Schnitzel at Jack’s Wife Freda.

The cocktail list is well-rounded with everything from a hot toddy to a cantaloupe mimosa, a perfect complement to the breakfast entrees. There is wine and beer by the glass or carafe. For dessert, don’t miss the Malva Pudding, which has a similar consistency to flan, and is heavenly.

The Cantaloupe Mimosa at Jack’s Wife Freda.

Jack’s Wife Freda is open Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9p.m. They also offer pickup and delivery.