After what was thought to be a temporary closure during the holiday season spike in COVID cases, Xilonen, the plant-based Mexican restaurant from the team behind Oxomoco, will shut down permanently.

“In a text message to Eater, owner Justin Bazdarich confirmed that the restaurant will not be reopening following a two-month temporary closure,” Eater reports.

Though the spot garnered critical acclaim and support from the neighborhood, it was not enough to overcome the challenges of opening and operating during a global pandemic. For example, Eater notes the somewhat expensive prices and lack of a liquor license until six months after opening as possible setbacks.

Unfortunately, it looks like the big plans that Xilonen had for 2022 won’t be realized. As Greenpointers reported a few months ago when the spot finally added dinner service: “Xilonen plans to host several upcoming events for education, community building, and obviously fun, including cocktail parties, theme nights with music, and much more.”

The space that housed Xilonen (905 Lorimer Street) was previously home to Sauvage, which also shut down during the pandemic in 2020.

Here’s hoping that the next restaurant to take over will have more luck!