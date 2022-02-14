During the worst of the pandemic, New Yorkers across all five boroughs found a new appreciation for their local parks and green spaces. From the spectacular waterfront views offered at Transmitter Park to the quiet, tree-lined coziness of McGolrick Park, North Brooklynites are especially fortunate to have the parks that we do.

With that ethos in mind, North Brooklyn Parks Alliance just launched a campaign to offer North Brooklynites a chance to give back to the spaces they so cherish, through the creation of a new Green Fund.

“Launched in the aftermath of historic and devastating budget cuts to New York City’s Parks Department, the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance’s inaugural Sustaining Membership program will support the creation of a Green Fund for North Brooklyn. The first of its kind, this community-driven fundraising campaign is designed to respond to the most urgent needs facing the stewardship, maintenance, and improvement of the vast network of parks and open spaces in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.” Press release from NBK Parks Alliance

In honor of Valentine’s Day, NBK Parks Alliance is calling their campaign kickoff “Support the Things You Love.” They hope that at least 500 North Brooklyn neighbors can commit to donating a dollar a day for a year through their new Sustaining Membership program.

NBK Parks Alliance says that COVID-related budget cuts to the city’s parks department necessitate an extra stream of funding.

Click here to learn more about the campaign.

