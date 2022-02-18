Behrhaus is an online shopping destination for children, parents, and parents-to-be with a focus on wellness, founded by Greenpoint resident Lauren Hackney Behringer. On the site, Behringer posts a multitude of delicious and healthy recipes for readers to try.

One of Behringer’s favorite recipes is the Vegan Creamy Tomato Sauce, a healthy take on traditional vodka sauce. The recipe is below.

See the last Community Cookbook recipe here.

Behrahus’ vegan creamy tomato sauce oer pasta shells. Photo; Behrhaus.

Ingredients:

Pasta of your choice, Banza Shells recommended

v

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup coconut milk

1 1/2 cup fire toasted or regular tomatoes diced

1/4 cup dry white wine or water

1/2 yellow onion chopped

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp dried parsley

1/8 tsp cumin powder

1/8 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta as desired. Save some pasta water.

For sauce:

Heat up coconut oil, add onions, and rosemary. Let onions sweat!

Add white wine (or pasta water) , cook down the alcohol and onions should start to brown.

Remove rosemary.

Add coconut milk and tomatoes.

Bring to boil.

Add parsley, oregano, cumin, garlic.

Simmer for 15 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Recommended to simmer for 1 hour.

Add spinach at the end.

Salt and pepper to taste.