Williamsburg’s Rosarito (168 Wythe) is well known by longtime residents and visitors alike as a summertime hotspot for it’s refreshing raw bar, tacos and wide open breezy seating during warmer months. But did you know that when the temperature drops, it transforms into a cozy space equipped with a fireplace, hearty dishes, and hot cocktails?

Whether you are looking for a place for an intimate dinner in the evening, coffee and breakfast during daylight hours, or a private event space for small parties, Rosarito does not compromise on the quality experience it built its reputation on – delicious seafood, drinks with high end spirits and ingredients, and wood fired baked goods with Latin-American flavors.

Rosarito’s seasonal seafood stew.

The evening menu has all of Rosarito’s signature seafood dishes and like Tempura Fish Tacos and Octopus Hot Dog and more. More recently, they’ve added some hearty seasonal dishes including the seafood stew, made of a medley of mussels, shrimp, scallops & cod in roasted tomato broth. Pair it with a glass of Bramito, a beautiful medium bodied white wine from Umbria, Italy with oaky notes.

Seasonal shrimp pizza with pesto drizzle, made in Rosarito’s sister restaurant Shelter’s wood fire oven

The shrimp pizza with pesto drizzle is a delicious combination of Rosarito’s seafood with their sister restaurant Shelter Pizza, a popular destination for their rustic lounge and wood fired grilled dishes. It pairs perfectly with a glass of Castello di Rampolla, a Tuscan white wine blend of three grapes (Trebbiano/Chardonay/Sauvignon) that has the consistency of an orange wine.

Seasonal “Flip Magico” is spicy warm, creamy cocktail that can be a great dessert to finish off your meal.

The “Flip Magico” cocktail is Rosarito’s remedy to chase away the cold season blues. This spiced warm drink is built over Agua Magica mezcal and Rhumchata using homemade orgeat and a whole egg. Served with sprinkle of nutmeg on top, it is a tasty creamy substitute for dessert.

v

The raw bar at Rosarito

Rosarito’s raw bar has always been a draw for fresh oysters and dishes like the Ceviche Misto but its dedicated Agave Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, where Lorenzo Casi, Rosarito’s bar manager and mixologist has crafted a creative selection of signature cocktails that connects you to the stories, songs, and dishes that inspired their creation.

The “Chan Chan” is inspired by Buena Vista Social Club’s eponymous song.

Shrimp tacos pairs well with the “Chan Chan” cocktail

During the day, starting at 7AM, Rosarito’s coffee service includes a full breakfast menu like avocado toast and scrambled eggs alongside on the go items like quiche, freshly baked croissants, and homemade wood fire baked empanadas.

Coffee and freshly baked croissant

If you are working remotely, you will appreciate the fast free Wifi from nearby LinkNYC and outlets on every seat.

Outlets at every table at Rosarito

Rosarito is one of the few establishments that open bright and early at 7AM daily including on weekends, perfect for early birds.

Mornings at Rosarito is quiet and serene.

One less known secret to Rosarito is that the two adjoining rooms with direct access to the bars, are perfect spaces for small private gatherings for about 20-30 people.

Rosarito’s Agave Bar

Kid-friendly and stroller friendly, they are also equipped to host small parties and events for younger guests and their parents.

Email rosaritobrooklyn@gmail.com for event booking information. Or make a reservation for dinner via Resy!

From now until the end of February 2022, get a FREE glass of “Welcome” house Prosecco with your dinner. (Dine-in only)

“Los Cuates” is an old-fashioned style agave cocktail created for sipping with others. A structured Casamigos Anejo, bitters agave and a secret homemade citrus cordial called L.C.