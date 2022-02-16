Greenpoint local Karri Jinkins is a holistic health advisor hoping to make Greenpointers feel like our best selves. Living near McCarren Park since 2009, Jinkins feels a deep connection to the neighborhood. “I’m breathing this air,” comments Jinkins. “As such, I want to engage more with the community because I think community building is very important.”

Jinkins has taught yoga in New York for 22 years. She treats all people with a variety of issues, but specializes in women’s health through all phases of reproductive, menopausal, and post-menopausal life.

Using techniques learned in India, Jinkins teaches Ayurveda, nutrition, yoga and meditation as ways to alleviate a variety of health problems like anxiety, allergies, food sensitivity, exhaustion, hormonal imbalances, auto-immune diseases and depression.

Jinkins also co-founded Brains and Bellies, which fuses ancient practices with modern therapies. She is currently writing a book with her Brains and Bellies partner, nutritional therapist Beth English Myers.

Karri Jinkins. Photo credit: Dennis Kleinman

Greenpointers spoke with Jinkins about her holistic approach to health, her time in India, and her podcast for Brains and Bellies.

v

Editor’s note: The interview below is for informational purposes only and does not necessarily reflect the views of Greenpointers. Always consult first with your physician or another qualified health care professional before undertaking a new health care regimen.

You describe your job title as a holistic health advisor. What exactly does this entail?

I work as a holistic health advisor using Ayurveda and the five elements that we see both inside and outside our bodies. They include earth, water, fire, air, and ether (or space). I look at patients beings in terms of these five elements. I take their pulse, look at their tongue, listen to health issues, and determine their constitution and what they’re body needs to get to their personal sweet spot. The patient and I put together a plan for them to help balance the elements. The plan usually includes some form of yoga, attention to mindfulness, breathing techniques, and a dietary regime.

An Ayurvedic drink, one of the recipes Jinkins recommends to patients.

How can people start the journey to better health?

The first step is reaching out to me. I would perform an intake and immediately after provide them with a plan, as I mentioned. Plans vary from patient to patient. My service is very personalized. I usually recommend a specific yoga practice that can range from 10 to 40 minutes a day depending on issue. I give specific recipes and dietary advice based on the person. Two to three weeks later, there will be a follow up and we might tweak the plan. Patients often come see me once a season because issues can change seasonally. I try to put simple goals to put in place.

Jinkins performing an intake with a patient.

How did you become the holistic health advisor you are today?

It all started in college when I stared practicing yoga. This sparked an interest in the world of yoga and meditation. I later went to India to study for several years, traveling all over the country. In India, I was living a healthy lifestyle, but I was having digestion problems and lots of colds. This led me to start learning about Ayurveda and it completely reset everything. I continued to study Ayurveda when I returned to New York.

Jinkins in India with a fellow painting student.

You recently started a company with a partner, in addition to continuing your solo work as a health advisor. Tell us about this new venture.

I partnered with nutritional therapist Beth English Myers based in London and we created a company called Brains and Bellies where we fuse my knowledge of ancient health practices with Beth’s modern techniques. Beth and I have been friends for years and have enjoyed talking about health and sharing recipes. We also both love helping people, so, we finally decided we should start something to do just that.

Brains and Bellies began as AmmaMama. Amma means toxic waste in body and mind. Under the umbrella of AmmaMama, we developed a podcast and called it Brains and Bellies. During the Brains and Bellies podcast, we take emails from people with a variety of health-related questions and interview people about all different things.

For example, we interviewed an English baker about the health benefits of sourdough bread. We sometimes do mini-courses on the podcast, like teaching listeners about which spices are helpful. And sometimes we provide simple recipes.

After the success of the podcast, we decided to change the company’s name to Brains and Bellies. In addition to the podcast, Beth and I put together treatment plans for patients, similar to what I do solo. We also conduct biannual cleanses and retreats.

Can a normal person (like me) achieve success with a cleanse?

The cleanses are usually successful because we don’t starve you. The cleanses are done with a group of people. During the first week, we help people recognize what they need to let go of. People who do the cleanses tend to go overboard with alcohol consumption, caffeine, sweets, and even negativity. The cleanse is not just physical, but also mental. So, during the first week, we determine what the patients need help with.

The second week consists of an intense cleanse that lasts 5 to 10 days, depending on personal needs. We start to reignite the digestive system and flush out toxins. During the second week, we also help rearrange kitchens, and suggest putting aside things that people should not have.

During the third week, we put techniques in place to help people continue the pattern. Other cleanses can be too intense for the average person, but ours is usually successful because we are eating and not starving anyone. By the end everyone feels better and raves about how good they feel. After a few months some people fall back into patterns and then join another cleanse to recommit to some of things they identified. Almost everyone loses weight, even people that don’t need to.

A cooling rose drink, another recipe recommended by Jinkins.

Brains and Bellies is hosting a cleanse, beginning on March 3rd. Readers who sign up before Friday, February, 18th will receive a $50 discount.

What types of retreats do you offer?

We currently host mini online retreats. During the retreat, we help people identify what areas in a participants’ life do not serve them and then replace those things will positive alternatives. We have not offered a physical retreat yet, because we started during the pandemic. But we are hoping to soon!