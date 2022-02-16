Calling all java lovers! (And not just those who live on the Greenpoint street of the same name!)

The 15th Annual Coffee and Tea Festival is returning to the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.) in Greenpoint. The two-day festival will take place on Saturday, February 19, and Sunday the 20th.

There are currently 37 coffee and tea companies participating as exhibitors, including some popular brands like Sail Away and Green Mountain and many up-and-coming boutique coffee and tea companies.

Tea samples at the 2019 Coffee and Tea Festival. Photo: Brian King, Coffee and Tea Festival website.

The Coffee and Tea Festival will feature seminars that will teach enthusiasts more about two of the world’s most popular beverages, with three lined up so far.

The Natural Wonders of Kenyan Purple Leaf Tea hosted by Chinonso Okehie, the founder of Chixotic will be held on Saturday and Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Okehie will explore the history and origination of the Kenyan Purple Leaf Tea, known for health benefits.

Another seminar, Nepal Tea – The Best Kept Secret in the Tea Industry, will take place Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Nischal Banskota, the founder of Nepal Tea will discuss the history of Nepal Teas and what makes them so special.

A special seminar, which costs an extra $25, called Vietnamese Coffee Tasting and Brewing Workshop, will be hosted by Tu Nguyen, the founder of Vietnam Ca-phe Project, on Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. It includes an interactive experience on how to make Vietnamese coffee and a sample box of three coffee varieties and a classic coffee filter.

Festival goers enjoying samples at the 2019 Coffee and Tea Festival. Photo: Alexandre Tolipan, Coffee and Tea Festival website.

Plus, Cold Weather Company, a New Jersey-based independent folk band, will be performing live at the festival.

Three types of tickets are offered. A VIP Admission costs $35 and allows entry Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., which is two hours earlier than regular admission. General Admission is $25 and permits entry Saturday noon – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 4 p.m. Lastly, there is a Rush Admission ticket being offered. It costs $10 and allow entry only on Saturday 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Children 12 and under are admitted into the festival for free.

The festival will also honor tickets sold in 2020. So, if you bought a ticket two years ago, make up for lost time and enjoy the festival this year. If you still need to purchase tickets, you can do so on the Coffee and Tea Festival website here.