Following multiple dogs contracting leptospirosis last month, the dog run at McCarren Park has finally reopened, according to community group McCarren Dog Run Alliance

After at least two dog deaths as confirmed by Council Member Lincoln Restler (and possibly four according to Buddy’s Dog Den) linked to the dog run in mid-January, the area was closed while the Parks Department set out to inspect and address rat activity, since leptospirosis is primarily spread through rodent urine. Measures taken included updating drainage systems, replacing mulch, providing rodent-resistant trash cans, and conducting dog-safe pest extermination.

While the dog run is now reportedly safe, the recommendation is to still get dogs vaccinated against leptospirosis and remain aware of puddles or sitting water, as they’re likely to be a primary vector of the disease.