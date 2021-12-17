Plenty of excitement is brewing in the neighborhood, with the end of the year on the way and just a dash of pandemic-related anxiety.

This week, we reported that many local restaurants are enacting temporary closures, following staff exposure to Covid-19. With restaurants doing their best to serve the community and keep us safe, getting tested is, once again, super important. A new mask mandate also requires that masks be worn in all indoor public spaces to help curb the spread of the virus.

The new waterfront River Ring development was approved by City Council this week, our skyline is about to change. Not everything’s moving fast though: A decision on Greenpoint Energy Center was delayed again this week. Park Church Co-Op is in danger of closing at the end of the year– a petition is circulating to stop the imminent closure.

The fun stuff: We spoke with a local tree vendor this week, to learn about what it’s like to fill the neighborhood with joy. There’s still time to buy a tree locally! We also profiled a local Japanese ceramics shop, that has great gifts for yourself and loved ones. 11 Newel has opened an innovative new gallery, with a great 2022 lineup on deck.

Young ones can also enroll in a new language immersion preschool opening next year. New baby classes have also launched in the neighborhood as well as a new kids’ playspace! Pet parents can also become members of a new veterinarian‘s office, Small Door, in Williamsburg.

Nami Nori launches brunch this weekend! They have outdoor seating too, if you’re staying socially distant. Leroy’s also opened a new bistro and bar in the former Aladema space. And for date night, we have some special winter options to get you out of the house.

And of course, make some safe weekend plans! Or just mask up and wander the new Trader Joe’s…

In and around Greenpoint…

Acme Smoked Fish is hiring a social media specialist! Get that lox

Esteemed food writer Ruth Reichl raved about Bonnie’s in her newsletter

There’s a new doughnut tour in town – and Peter Pan now has gingerbread doughnuts!

The Rockefeller Group is now helping to develop Greenpoint Landing

Fulgurances was featured in The New Yorker‘s Tables for Two

This Sunday, Cool Hand Movers is picking up furniture to help Reuse for Refugees

Sunday is the final compost drop off for the year at Transmitter Park. Finished compost will also be distributed