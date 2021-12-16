Brooklyn Global Prep (423 Kent Ave.), a brand new language immersion preschool in Williamsburg, is preparing to welcome children from age 6-months-old to 6-years-old in early 2022.

The French and Mandarin immersion program will focus on classes for infants through Kindergarten, with after-school and weekend activities for students up to second grade.

Brooklyn Global Prep is located in the Oosteen building in South Williamsburg near the waterfront. The school uses a Reggio-inspired approach to learning. It features creative open spaces, access to a fully equipped indoor playground, exposure to art and music on a daily basis, hands-on gardening, daily yoga and meditation, and daily STEAM projects. The activity-based curriculum enables students to support the development of physical, emotional, social, and intellectual needs of each child.

A bright and welcoming classroom at Brooklyn Global Prep.

By developing competence and confidence, Brooklyn Global Prep helps students experience the joy of learning. Through early exposure to language, the teachers seek to provide students with a foundation for future learning and cultivate their long-term interest in the language, in addition to its cultures and traditions.

A play area for some of Brooklyn Global Prep’s youngest learners.

The founder of Brooklyn Global Prep, Danielle Marino, has worked in early childhood education for 25 years. As a mother of 5, she understands the importance of quality education and how a child’s early years could shape their whole lives.

Marino launched Noah’s Ark Childcare Learning Center in 1998. She says it was the beginning of her dream to change the world through education. Marino’s second school launched in 2006 to expand her mission to ensure that all children have the opportunity to succeed and thrive. In 2011, she launched Bamboo Shoots Education to help provide children with a global mindset through Chinese language immersion.

Marino went on to explain that her journey has led her back to her hometown in Brooklyn to open the first of many Reggio-inspired language immersion schools in Williamsburg. “Growing up in Park Slope, I’ve watched the amazing transformation of Williamsburg over the years,” said Marino. “The location, waterfront, bridges, neighborhood, and community has become such a welcoming & awesome place to be. On top of that I fell in love with the space in the Oosteen building and saw my open concept vision come to life as soon as I walked through the doors!”



One of the classrooms at Brooklyn Global Prep.

Brooklyn Global Prep is offering flexible scheduling options, including full and half day programs, as well as 5, 3, and 2 day programs. Nutritious lunch and 2 snacks a day are included in the tuition.

The school is now accepting applications for the new year. Admissions are done on a rolling basis for children 6-weeks-old to 6-years-old. A discounted early registration tuition is being offered until December 31st.

Plus, two scholarship options are offered. The first is a financial hardship scholarship. Anyone is eligible to apply for financial hardship and the amount awarded is determined on a case by case basis depending on the parents ability to pay tuition and the schools ability to support with aid.

The second is called a 1st nationality scholarship which offers a 20% discount on tuition. To be eligible for the 1st nationality scholarship, at least one of the child’s parents should be first or second generation citizens of a country other than the United States and represent a country that is not already enrolled in our school.

To book a tour of the school or to apply, visit Brooklyn Global Prep’s website.