We are so close to the official annual gift giving holiday! How long is your shopping list? Could you use a breather from gift-wrapping? There is so much happening in our neighborhood. Swing by one of these events and get your chill on.

The Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Avenue) is hosting a film screening of ‘Greening Greenpoint’ this Saturday, December 18, 12 – 12:30 PM. This short film showcases the environmental projects completed in our hood from 2014 – 2021. Read more about the Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund here.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund

Saturday, 1 – 8 PM, Thrift2Death will be having their Holiday Market. You are promised free food and drinks, live music and designing, craft vendors and a chance to finish up your gift shopping list! Wear your Christmas sweaters to 186 Greenpoint Avenue and have a jolly good time. Check out the vendor list here.

Photo Credit: Thrift2Death

Rebirth Brass Band will be performing this Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Avenue), 8 PM.

Whether seen on HBO’s Treme or at their legendary Tuesday night gig at The Maple Leaf, Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is a true New Orleans institution. Formed in 1983 by the Frazier brothers, the band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to playing festivals and stages all over the world. Don’t miss them and get your tickets now.

Photo Credit: Rebirth Brass Band

The American Field hosts a Pop-Up Designer Market at the Brooklyn EXPO Center (72 Noble Street), this weekend from 11 AM – 5 PM. There will be a plethora of New York based artisans to choose from. Finish up that shopping list by buying local brands and many of these buys will give back to social justice causes. Read more about the market here.

Photo Credit: American Field

NBKessentials will be at Cooper Park this Sunday from 12 – 3 PM for their Winter Coat Giveaway. Should you need winterwear, swing by to pick one up! Should you have a coat to donate, bring it by! Larger sized, unisex styles donations are very much welcomed.

Photo Credit: NBKessentials

Thank you for supporting the community with your donations and shopping. We are down to the last few days of the year and there is so much to be thankful for. And we thank YOU for being such loyal readers!