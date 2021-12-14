Tuesday, December 14 brings new mask and vaccine rules to New York City, and yes, they all apply to Greenpoint too.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, December 10 that starting today, “masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.” That is, grocery stores, offices and other venues that don’t check for proof of full vaccination at the door will be required to make all visitors wear masks.

This rule was put into place as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide. It is in alignment with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission.

For now, the state-wide rule will last through January 15, 2022, at which point the state will evaluate the safest path forward.

In New York, businesses and venues with a proof of vaccination requirement must ensure that anyone 12 years of age or older is fully vaccinated before entering indoors. By December 27, proof of at least two doses of a vaccine will be required.

