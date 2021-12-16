You may want to double check that the venue you’re planning to visit this weekend is open, and get a Covid test while you’re at it.

Exposure to Covid-19 is to blame for a plethora of local businesses temporarily shutting their doors this week, to keep staff and guests as safe as possible.

Pheasant, Di An Di, We Got Company, Cozy Royale, Winona’s and more local restaurants took to Instagram to share their closures this week. In these events, staff are tested before they return to work, to reduce possible exposure. Even in fully vaccinated people, the virus can typically take 3-5 days following exposure to appear on a PCR test.



Following an excruciatingly tough two years in the industry, restaurants are still doing their best to keep patrons safe, an even better reason to support these independent businesses when they are fully up and running.

Though contact tracing is still in effect at many venues, Greenpointers has also received tips about Covid exposure and cases linked to local indoor events and shows last weekend. If you’re out and about with your mask off, now may be the time to be diligent about regular testing to help stop the spread.

