Fresh and fragrant Christmas trees are the perfect way to get your home into the holiday spirit. It’s after Thanksgiving and that means that Christmas tree stands are peppered throughout the neighborhood, making it easy for Greenpointers to deck their halls. Plus, most stands offer additional festive activities like Instagrammable sleighs and visits from Santa.

Whether you are looking for a small Balsam Fir for your studio or a towering Fraser Fir to make a statement, the perfect tree for you can be found right here in the neighborhood. Here is a list of the best places to buy a live Christmas tree in North Brooklyn.

Greg’s Trees

Greg’s Trees has been an NYC staple since 1985 growing to five locations, three of which are in North Brooklyn. Each of Greg’s locations sells a large variety of affordable trees including Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Balsam Fir, and the new Silver Fir, with in-person discounts for seniors, first responders and Not For Profit Organizations.

Greg’s also gives back. The company wants to end 2021 on a hopeful note by giving Christmas trees to New Yorkers affected by COVID.

Patrons can also order Greg’s Trees online, with durable stands, delivery, and professional installation included, but Greg’s festive stands are definitely worth an in-person visit.

Greg’s Trees at The Springs.

Greg’s Trees at The Springs (224 Franklin St.) is located on the corner of Franklin and Green Streets. At this location, Greg’s has created a backyard Santa Land with a family-size Instagrammable sled plus a fun tropical-inspired cut-out for photo ops. In addition to a large variety of trees in all different sizes, Greg’s also offer wreaths and other festive decor, plus delivery. Another special feature at Greg’s Trees is the Santa Claus Visit. At this location outside of The Springs, Santa visits the stand on December 10th 4 p.m. – p.m.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park (776 Lorimer St.) is located on the edge of McCarren Park on Driggs Ave. between Manhattan Ave. and Lorimer St. In addition to trees, wreaths, and other decor, this location features a large white sled and a Santa cut-out for fun photo-ops. Santa Claus visits this location on December 11th 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Greg’s Trees at Domino Park. Photo credit: Haeven Gibbons.

Greg’s Trees’ third location in the neighborhood is at Domino Park (15 River St.) located right on the Williamsburg waterfront. Greg’s has transformed Domino Park into a winter wonderland that includes Christmas cut-outs, Santa’s sleigh, and a visit from Santa Claus on December 5th 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. This location includes the same premium varieties of trees, plus a Christmas market is packed with ornaments, lights, and tree toppers.

Greenpoint Trees

Greenpoint Trees.

Greenpoint Trees (814 Manhattan Ave.) on the corner of Manhattan Ave. and Calyer St. has kept the neighborhood festive since 1990. This tree stand is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. One of the friendly salesman, Brad, has been there working for 18 years, and says that they “like to keep a low profile”. You won’t find a lot of gimmicks at this stand, but the convenient location makes it the best place to pick up a tree for many Greenpointers.

Berry Merry Trees

Berry Merry Trees.

Berry Merry Trees (Berry St. at North 7th St.), on the busy corner outside Gran Torino in Williamsburg, also has a convenient location, plus a strong social media presence. They ask customers to send photos and videos of their tree purchases to display on the company’s Instagram. The very friendly staff at Berry Merry are readily available to help navigate their affordable selection of trees in several different sizes. They also sell adorable Christmas accessories like wooden reindeer and snowmen.

Online: Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees

If you can’t make it to the stands, Christmas trees are available online. Two local companies, Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees, both deliver to Greenpoint.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn offers free tree delivery anywhere in the five boroughs. They offer contactless delivery to any type of apartment or home, including walk-ups. They can also set up the tree for you. You can also order lights, a wreath, or garland to be delivered at the same time.

NYC Trees was started by a native New Yorker and teacher, Harold DeLucia, in 2012. He believes in supporting local farms by offering local, sustainable, farm fresh trees. NYC Trees also delivers and installs trees for “hassle-free holidays”.