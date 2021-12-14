The Williamsburg Beehive is a new collection of classes for young children that take place at City Kids Preschool (240 Meeker Ave.).

The Williamsburg Beehive was created for local caregivers and children by Ruth Maksymowicz, who has been preparing for this her whole life. Ruth grew up in a large, nurturing family and began helping with her cousin’s baby at the age of 12. She later joined the children’s ministry team at her church and became a babysitter there. A few years later, Ruth became a professional nanny and a doula. She attended music classes with a six-month-old where she fell into a welcoming community of other caregivers and parents. When Ruth had her own child, she looked for classes to foster community in the same way, but it was challenging at the beginning of the pandemic.

Ruth Maksymowicz, owner of the Williamsburg Beehive, and Betsy the Bee.

Ruth persisted and realized she wanted to engage her passion for children and community. “My friends have always joked around saying I should become a mom influencer or a blogger but that just didn’t feel right,” explained Ruth. She met with a friend who owns a local nanny agency and another mom who’s a doula and discussed options. They both agreed that Ruth should start something for kids on her own.

Ruth knew she wanted to be inclusive to all caregivers, including parents, nannies, mannies, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. “It takes a village to raise a child!” With that thought, something clicked and Ruth had a name for her business: “The Beehive”.

This name got her creative juices flowing. Ruth started calling local businesses to rent a room and feels lucky to have found City Kids. She met with the owner Nicole and said they instantly clicked and found common ground being both boy moms passionate about play.

Sensory toys set up for class at the Williamsburg Beehive.

The Williamsburg Beehive classes are mostly RIE-inspired, as Ruth is passionate about that method which encourages babies to be attentive, active, exploring and aware of self and others, designed to encourage children to become authentic and responsible from an early age. But, Ruth says that the classes include a little bit of everything.

During classes, Ruth sings songs with a puppet named Betsy the Bee. She incorporates bubbles and has story time. The classroom has stations set up by Ruth prior to class. There will be age-appropriate open play. “Once the child see the toys or even “non-toy” they’ll know what to do with it,” explains Ruth. “As long as it’s safe there is no wrong or right way to play.”

Ruth’s son, Greyson, finding his own way to play.

The classes at the Williamsburg Beehive are categorized by age. Baby Bumbles is for babies age 3-9 months, Bizzy Bees is for 10-15 months, and Honey Bees is for 15-24 months. There is also a combo class for Bizzy Bees and Honey Bees, plus a New Parents class that is meant to be a hang out with coffee for parents and infant toys for the babies age 0-3 months.

The Winter Session runs January 5th through February 18th. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Monday classes run for 5 weeks due to holidays and cost $150. The Wednesday and Friday classes run for 7 weeks and cost $210. The New Parent class is twice a month on Wednesdays and costs $20 to drop in. Ruth accepts Venmo and Zelle as payment.

More sensory setup for class at the Williamsburg Beehive.

Monday’s schedule includes Honey Bees 9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m. and Baby Bumbles 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Wednesday’s schedule is the combo Honey and Bizzy Bees class 9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m. and New Parents 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday’s schedule includes Bizzy Bees 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. and Baby Bumbles 1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m.

To book a class, visit the Williamsburg Beehive website and fill out the form with your child’s name, and the desired day and class.