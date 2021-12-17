Williamsburg’s newest high end sushi restaurant is expanding its menu and hours!

Nami Nori’s new brunch menu offers new temaki, starters and special brunch cocktails, alongside their full signature menu of temaki like X.O. Scallop with tobiko and lemon and Tofu Chimichurri with micro cilantro, and starters like Salmon Lover’s Dip with ikura, salmon skin and myoga, and Asari Clam Soup with miso and butter.

The weekend brunch menu also includes special dishes like mochi churros with lemon curd and Brunch Temaki, which can be ordered as a set or a la carte. Temaki options include: Tomato tamago (micro cilantro, lime), Mushroom tamago, (maitake, black garlic, chive), Smoked whitefish tamago (crispy potato, dill), Avocado “toast” (pickled beets, crispy carrot) and Philly (smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber).

A special cocktail menu will include the Cherry Bomb with Crémant sparkling wine, cherry sage cordial and soju, Matcharita with matcha, green apple, mint, cucumber and soju, Umé-tini with genshu sake, dry vermouth and pickled plum, and Mango Mimosa with kaori mandarin orange sake, fresh mango puree and Crémant.

Brunch at Nami Nori is available on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 2:30pm, with reservations for outdoor and indoor dining available on Resy. Nami Nori is also open daily for dinner.

