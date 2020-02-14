Greenpoint This Week: Pipeline Protest, Phil Collins Day Returns, Historic District Development Denied, and More!

Happy Phil Collins Day Greenpointers! For the first time since 2015, the “In The Air Tonight” singer will be celebrated in a revived local tradition (complete with live cover sing-alongs) at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.) starting at 3 p.m. today.

But first, neighbors and environmental advocacy groups will rally this morning from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Moore Street to call on Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio to halt the pipeline’s construction.

In other local news the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting was Tuesday (full video here) and a jam-packed agenda revealed that the proposed development in the Greenpoint Historic District at 171 Calyer St. was denied as were the proposed renovations to the McCarren Park House, although both projects could still move forward if changes are made to the respective designs that suit CB1. Other presentations from the CB1 meeting include plans for the Franklin Street protected bike lane and the proposed change of traffic on N 14th Street.

For fans and patrons of Humboldt & Jackson (434 Humboldt St.) you have two more days to visit the restaurant and bar before it closes forever.

For more weekend fun checkout what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: