Greenpoint This Week: Pipeline Protest, Phil Collins Day Returns, Historic District Development Denied, and More!
Happy Phil Collins Day Greenpointers! For the first time since 2015, the “In The Air Tonight” singer will be celebrated in a revived local tradition (complete with live cover sing-alongs) at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.) starting at 3 p.m. today.
But first, neighbors and environmental advocacy groups will rally this morning from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Moore Street to call on Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio to halt the pipeline’s construction.
In other local news the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting was Tuesday (full video here) and a jam-packed agenda revealed that the proposed development in the Greenpoint Historic District at 171 Calyer St. was denied as were the proposed renovations to the McCarren Park House, although both projects could still move forward if changes are made to the respective designs that suit CB1. Other presentations from the CB1 meeting include plans for the Franklin Street protected bike lane and the proposed change of traffic on N 14th Street.
For fans and patrons of Humboldt & Jackson (434 Humboldt St.) you have two more days to visit the restaurant and bar before it closes forever.
For more weekend fun checkout what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- A Williamsburg delivery worker was robbed and stabbed last weekend. (Greenpointers)
- Relive the love from the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market. (Greenpointers)
- Police are seeking a man who attacked a woman with a hammer on the street in Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- Next North Brooklyn Development Meeting Scheduled for 2/27. (Greenpointers)
- Community groups are calling on National Grid to halt the construction of a fracked gas pipeline through North Brooklyn. (The CITY)
- CB1 is also unanimously in opposition to the Nation Grid pipeline in North Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- Affordable lotteries are now open at two North Williamsburg buildings. (Greenpointers)
- A Polish woman has been missing since last Sunday and was last seen in Greenpoint as her family seeks her safe return. (Greenpointers)
- Brooklyn Expo Center will host a hard cider festival. (Eater NY)
- St. John’s church in Greenpoint is the new home to a support group for people dealing with loss from substance abuse. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- PS 31 Samuel DuPont launched a new culinary program. (Greenpoint Post)
- Indian food aficionados have a new option on Havemeyer Street. (Bkylner)
- Queens man who allegedly beat a young video game designer to death in Williamsburg plead not guilty. (Gothamist)
- Two Modell’s employees were slashed in South Williamsburg by robbers. (PIX11)
- Developers Rabsky Group filed plans for a 78-unit mixed-use building at 34 Union Ave. (The Real Deal)
- Justin Bieber hit up Williamsburg for some brunch. (Hollywood Life)