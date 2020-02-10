12 New Apartments in Williamsburg “Affordable” Housing Lottery

Posted by Greenpointers Staff |

196 N 4th St.

Two new buildings in North Williamsburg are offering 12 “affordable” apartments total to apply for by the end of February with income requirements ranging from 80% – 130%.

While still under construction, both buildings will sit just a block apart upon completion and residents will have ample public transportation access via the L train, the B62 and B32 buses, and the NYC Ferry at the Williamsburg waterfront.

The first of the two buildings via the NYC Housing Connect is located at 196 N 4th St. where there are six affordable units available ranging in price from $1,174 per month for a studio, to $2,320 for a two-bedroom apartment.

196 N 4th St. income requirements

The deadline to apply for 196 N. 4th St. is February 28th. and the amenities are listed as “recreation room, recreational terrace, bike storage room, card-operated laundry room.”

660 Driggs Avenue

At 660 Driggs Ave. there are six affordable apartments ranging from $1,458 per month for a two-bedroom (80% AMI requirement)  to $2,320 for a one-bedroom apartment (130% AMI requirement).

660 Driggs Ave. income requirements

The deadline to apply for 660 Driggs Ave. is February 27th, and amenities are listed as “bike storage and card-operated laundry room.”

About Greenpointers Staff

Greenpointers is a hyperlocal blog about Greenpoint, Brooklyn covering Ash to Apollo and everything in between.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *