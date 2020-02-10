12 New Apartments in Williamsburg “Affordable” Housing Lottery

Two new buildings in North Williamsburg are offering 12 “affordable” apartments total to apply for by the end of February with income requirements ranging from 80% – 130%.

While still under construction, both buildings will sit just a block apart upon completion and residents will have ample public transportation access via the L train, the B62 and B32 buses, and the NYC Ferry at the Williamsburg waterfront.

The first of the two buildings via the NYC Housing Connect is located at 196 N 4th St. where there are six affordable units available ranging in price from $1,174 per month for a studio, to $2,320 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The deadline to apply for 196 N. 4th St. is February 28th. and the amenities are listed as “recreation room, recreational terrace, bike storage room, card-operated laundry room.”

At 660 Driggs Ave. there are six affordable apartments ranging from $1,458 per month for a two-bedroom (80% AMI requirement) to $2,320 for a one-bedroom apartment (130% AMI requirement).

The deadline to apply for 660 Driggs Ave. is February 27th, and amenities are listed as “bike storage and card-operated laundry room.”