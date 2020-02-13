The Next North Brooklyn Development Meeting is This Month (2/27)

Another public meeting with local elected officials in regards to real estate development in the neighborhood is scheduled for later this month.

The next North Brooklyn Development Meeting is Thursday, February 27, at the Polish Slavic Center (176 Java St.) from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

“This meeting is continuing the series of community meetings to hear from city agencies and local developers about projects in the neighborhood,” Assemblyman Lentol wrote on wrote on social media.

Anyone with more questions or specific concerns ahead of the meeting is encouraged to contact Benjamin Solotaire from Councilmember Levin’s office at 718-875-5200.