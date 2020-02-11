Phil Collins Day Returns to Greenpoint This Weekend (2/15)

There are few things that unite Greenpoint residents as much as their collective appreciation for legendary musician Phil Collins.

For the first time since 2015, Phil Collins Day will be celebrated in NYC once-again this Saturday at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.) starting at 3 p.m.

Beginning in 2007, the 69-year-old singer was celebrated in Brooklyn with his very own day typically held on Valentine’s Day weekend.

The event seemed to have reached its apex in 2011 when a full-fledged parade processioned through the streets of Greenpoint featuring a marching band playing instrumental versions of Collins’ hits.



In recent years there has been a PCD drought, but an anonymous and locally famous driver dubbed “Phil Collins Guy” has circled the neighborhood blasting at window shaking volumes the timeless Collins hit “In The Air Tonight,” helping to keep the collective admiration of the former Genesis singer a local topic of discussion.

“I remembered the event from years ago and I was talking with my friends about it last spring,” says Steve Holland who progressed from reminiscing about the day to actively working to bring back this year.

In order to get the proper blessings on the 2020 edition of PCD, Holland, a Greenpoint resident and organizer behind Saturday’s event tracked down the original PCD promoter Heather, who has since moved away from NYC .

A rep from Collins’ Rhino Records reached out following an initial post on the Greenpointers Instagram account announcing PCD the label provided vinyl records, box sets and other merch for a raffle. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Collins’ charity the Little Dreams Foundation.

The event this Saturday is free and open to the public and there will be live music to help everyone sing along to their favorite Phil Collins tunes.

Although Holland doesn’t know the identity of Phil Collins Guy, he says that the local legend is surely invited to help celebrate on Saturday.