Phil Collins Day 2020, Valentine’s Karaoke Party, River Street Master Plan Meeting — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (2/12-2/18)

Restaurant Week is back on Grand Street for its 7th Winter Edition from February 18th to March 1st. 15 of the best eats in Williamsburg are offering 3 course prix fixe dinners at discounted rates from $12 to $35 as Brooklyn’s annual answer to Manhattan’s pricier Restaurant Week. (Sponsored)

WEDNESDAY 2/12

* Man-Eater: Cannibal Women in Film @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave), 7pm, $12-$15, this lecture focuses on women cannibals in films from the past fifty years. These women devour – sexually, metaphorically and, sometimes, literally, Buy Tix

* Rep Your Block Meetup @ Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St), 6pm, FREE, Want to join the campaign to change the Democratic Party in Brooklyn? Come and meet your neighbors who are talking about “County Committee” and how we can become voting members of the Democratic Party in our borough, More Info

♫ Rocky and The Pressers + Brother Jerome @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave), 8pm, $10, More Info

☺ Funhouse Comedy @ Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd St), 630pm, $5, stand-up comedy showcase hosted by Brooklyn stand up comedians, Buy Tix

THURSDAY 2/13



* River Street Master Plan Community Meeting @ Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave) 630pm, FREE, learn about Two Trees Management’s proposed River Street Master Plan for two waterfront parcels formerly owned by Con Edison, More Info

☺ Cookbook Club @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St), 7pm, FREE, Cook through “MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner” and drop by with your favorite dish, More Info

♫ Treads, Glass Slipper, Desert Sharks, Kissed by an Animal @ Gutter Bar (200 N 14th St), 830pm, $7, Buy Tix

♫ WORD’s 5th Annual Galentine’s Day @ Saint Vitus Bar

(1120 Manhattan Ave), 630pm, $25, a brief panel discussion followed by games, trivia, and giveaways; include one cocktail of your choice, one romance novel plus raffle entry, Buy Tix

♫ Psychedelic Movie Night @ Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St), 7pm, $20, screening of three films: Sweet Nothing, Joshua Tree, and, Trip of Compassion, Buy Tix

“It’s Friday, I’m (Not) In Love” Anti-Valentine’s Day Party @ Littlefield (635 Sackett St), Friday (2/14), 10:30pm, $7-10. Whether single or in a relationship, Valentine’s Day is for suckers. Dress in black and dance to songs of heartbreak and redemption instead! Tickets and more info (Sponsored)

Friday 2/14

#♦ Family Art Brunch! @ ESS Community Projects at Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St), 10am, $50, Music, games, art making for all ages and bagels, lox, donuts, and other brunch treats, Buy Tix

♫* Valentine’s Day Karaoke Party @ Humboldt & Jackson (434 Humboldt St), 930pm, FREE, the last weekend for H&J, so come dance your ass off with us! We will be partying until the sun comes up, More Info

♫ Uptown: A Prince Party @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway) 11pm, $5, Buy Tix

♫ Almost too much with Makossa and friends @ Magick City (37 Box St), 11pm, $20, Buy Tix

Saturday 2/15

* Phil Collins Day @ Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave) 3pm, FREE, for the first time since 2015, it’s Phil Collins Day with live cover music and a raffle from with memorabilia donated from Rhino Records w proceeds for Collins’ official charity, More Info

♫# Roller Disco Brunch Party @ Schimanski

(54 N 11th St), 12pm, $23,‘80s-themed roller disco party, Buy Tix

* Regenerative Action Training @ Williamsburgh Library (240 Division Ave), 2pm, FREE, join hundreds of New Yorkers who have taken this comprehensive extinction rebellion training, More Info

♦ Drink & Draw @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St), 230am, FREE, More Info

SUNDAY 2/16

# Valentine’s Day Pawty @ A/D/O by MINI (29 Norman Ave) 1pm, $15, bring your furry friends, significant other or come alone for a fun filled celebration of dog love benefitting dogs in Rescue City’s care. Buy Tix

♫ Valentine’s Mouse Taxidermy Class @ Quimby’s Bookstore (536 Metropolitan Ave), 530pm, $135, an experienced taxidermist and entomologist, will guide you through each basic step on the wondrous journey from simple dead rodent to glamorous preserved specimen, Buy Tix

♦ Beginner Shibori Workshop @ Better Than Jam’s STORE & STUDIO (20 Grattan St), 6pm, $60, screening of curated short films, Buy Tix

♦ Comedy Showcase Extravaganza @ Old Man Hustle (308 Bedford Ave), 7pm, $10, Buy Tix

MONDAY 2/17

♫ Star Wars Comedy Show

@ Kinfolk (90 Wythe Ave), 730pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Steve Long & DoYeon Kim @ Areté Venue and Gallery (67 West St #103), 8pm, $5-$10, improvised music which draws on aspects of Ssitkimkut music, More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ The Bachelor Viewing Party @ Syndicated Bar (40 Bogart St), 8pm, FREE, More Info

TUESDAY 2/18

♦ Nick Pinkerton Presents Ann Hui’s Song of the Exile @ Light Industry

(155 Freeman St), 630pm, $8, More Info

♫ The Lot Radio presents: Eli Keszler @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ September Mourning w/ Madame Mayhem, American Grim, Fellahin Fall @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 7pm, $12-$15, Buy Tix

♫ Ryley Walker and Franz Charcoal at Union Pool @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick