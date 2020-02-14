Literary Love Bloomed at our “Tree Grows in Brooklyn” Valentine’s Market on Sunday

Greenpointers really showed the love this past Sunday at our Valentine’s Day Market. From a luscious floral-filled “Love Lounge” to swoon-worthy handcrafted goodies–the Greenpoint Loft was brimming with SO much local support it made our little hearts sing. Check out our photobooth and see if you can spot yourself!

The Love Lounge—a candy-colored confection of roses and sweetheart sayings, was the crafty creations of the wildly talented, women-owned businesses Something Taylored Rentals, Modern Rebel event planning, Little Sister Creative and Ars Poetica. Visitors snuggled up to get personalized poems and play relationship guessing games. The Wizard of Greenpoint brought some magic to the lounge with his tarot card readings.

The main event is of course our vendors! Boy, they really dazzled us with some seriously tempting treasures. Handwoven garments, jewelry, recycled wine glasses, cutting boards and colorful coasters aka “little paintings with purpose” showed a diverse range of irresistible handcrafted offerings.

Local craft beer from Greenpoint Beer and Ale and Kombrewcha also helped quench thirst visitors.

Our food vendors dished out tasty treats to hungry shoppers.

Upstairs our “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” theme continued at Colleen Blackard and Richmond the Artist’s incredible 3 dimensional photo booth complete with a brownstone brick façade and tree. Photos here!

Big shout out the doggies. You’re looking mighty cute inside our photo booth!

On the mezzanine, kiddies got their faces and hands painted.

Even free massages were doled out for sore muscles!

Greenpointers is all about supporting worthy causes. This year we donated a table to Director Emmett Adler so he can spread the word about his documentary called End of the Line—a story about the L-Train transit crisis and its local impact. And if that wasn’t enough, we connected with a lot of local supporters who got some our sweet Valentine’s postcards and gift bags courtesy of Blick Art Materials!

Between the amazing shopping, the yummy food, thirst-quenching brews, free activities, and killer city views–a good time was had by all. Happy Valentine’s Day Greenpoint! See you at our next Spring Market!