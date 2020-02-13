Suspect Wanted For Random Hammer Attack in Williamsburg

A 38-year-old woman is recovering following an attempted robbery and attack from a man wielding a hammer on the streets of Williamsburg.

Help us identify and locate this individual who is #Wanted for a Robbery that occurred on February 11, 2020 at approximately 07:00AM, In front of 186 Wilson Street in #Williamsburg. Any info contact #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/it5RSdg6wP — NYPD 90th Precinct (@NYPD90Pct) February 12, 2020

The NYPD is seeking the suspect who attacked the woman in front of 186 Wilson St. as she walked to work on Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

The suspect allegedly approached the woman from behind pushing her to the ground while demanding her purse.

The woman refused to hand over her purse as the man struck her with a hammer multiple times across her face; the suspect ran on Wilson Avenue toward Lee Avenue.

“He wanted to take my purse, ‘Give me the money! Give me the money!’ But because I had important papers [in the purse], I wasn’t thinking about my life in that moment,” the woman tells CBS New York.

Information can be sent to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).