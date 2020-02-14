Williamsburg Delivery Man Robbed and Stabbed

A 20-year-old pizza delivery man was physically assaulted and robbed of his bicycle by a group of men last weekend in Williamsburg.

Surveillance footage in front of 32 Walton St. on February 8th at approximately 4:30 a.m. shows the delivery worker being approached by four men as they throw him to the ground and steal his bike, as Gothamist reports.

VIDEO: Brutal robbery Saturday morning on a Pizza delivery guy on Walton st by a group of 5 thugs, they hit him, stole his coat, all his belongings, and bike ‘with the Pizza’ and fled, @NYPD90Pct @NYPDDetectives investigating pic.twitter.com/RzW5k3pdME — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) February 13, 2020

More details for the NY Post:

“If you don’t give us everything, we’re going to have to kill you,” one of the thugs threatened the 20-year-old, sources said. One man pushes him out of the way, toward another, who flings him to the ground. Two of the men wrestle with the 20-year-old as they try to get hold of his property, before stabbing him with an unknown item in both legs during the tussle, police said. The thugs made off with his cellphone, about $70, a jacket, a pizza, and the e-bike, cops said.

The delivery worker was taken to Woodhull hospital and the he four suspects escaped toward Union Avenue and are still on the loose.

A similar robbery occurred earlier this month when a delivery worker’s bicycle was stolen from in front of Hungry (77 Norman Ave.). Hungry’s surveillance footage shows a suspect stealing the worker’s bicycle the moment the worker enters the restaurant.

Information regarding these incidents can be sent to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477); Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).