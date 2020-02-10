Silver Alert Issued for Czeslawa Konefal, Last Seen in Greenpoint on Sunday

A Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Czeslawa Konefal on Sunday after she went missing from Greenpoint.

Czeslawa Konefal, a 76-year-old woman has been missing since Sunday morning and was last seen at around 10 a.m. near St. Stan’s church at Newel Street and Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint.

Konefal’s family shared that she speaks only Polish and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Konefal is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes; she was last seen wearing a long black jacket.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Konefal and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

