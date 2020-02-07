Greenpoint This Week: Greenpointers Valentine’s Market, New Library Sneak Peek, East River Park Renamed, and More!
Happy Friday Greenpointers! We can hardly wait as we prepare for the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market this Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. under the rustic wooden beams of the Greenpoint loft (67 West St 5th Flr).
Shop from and meet 60+ of Brooklyn’s best indie crafters and enjoy lots of FREE activities including face painting, henna tattoos, massages, tarot card readings and a special Valentine’s scratch-off station for kids.
Also this weekend, Greenpoint’s undefeated heavyweight boxing contender Adam “Babyface” Kownacki is returning to the neighborhood for a meet and greet with fans on Saturday at Dunne’s Polemost Liquors (698 Manhattan Ave) at 4:30 p.m. ahead of his big fight scheduled for next month in Brooklyn.
For more weekend events check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Take a look inside the new Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.), now potentially opening in “late March.” (Greenpointers)
- East River State Park has a new name to honor an LGBTQ activist. (Greenpointers)
- Housing lottery alert: 54 “Affordable” apartments are available at The Dime development in South Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- Humboldt & Jackson (434 Humboldt St.) will close this month and Meat Hook founders will open a new tavern in the same space in May. (Greenpointers)
- Voting closes Friday to choose the next book for “North Brooklyn Reads.” (Greenpointers)
- Small businesses are hurting from street closures with the National Grid pipeline project, which is headed next to Greenpoint. (Bklyner)
- The L train non-shutdown is the focus of a new documentary that is fundraising now. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Free “3-K for All” will roll out in Greenpoint and Williamsburg next school year. (Greenpointers)
- A large-scale photo collage and mural “Chronicles of New York City” from artist JR is on display at Domino Park. (Greenpointers)
- The 721-acre North Brooklyn Industrial Business Zone (IBZ) was designated as a new “Brownfield Opportunity Area,” by the state. (Real Estate Weekly)
- Local brewpub Randolph Beer will open a location at 25 Kent. (Eeater NY)
- Mayor de Blasio’s ‘State of the City’ focused on small businesses, children and the environment. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- Developers want to build a nine-story office and community building at 307 Kent Ave. where media company Vice currently operates. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Founded in Williamsburg, Barcade is set to open its eight location. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- Part of the rent reform package NYC brokers can no longer charge a fee to renters seeking an apartment. (Gothamist)
- Swimming in the East River could happen sooner than you think (Curbed)