Greenpoint This Week: Greenpointers Valentine’s Market, New Library Sneak Peek, East River Park Renamed, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! We can hardly wait as we prepare for the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market this Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. under the rustic wooden beams of the Greenpoint loft (67 West St 5th Flr).

Shop from and meet 60+ of Brooklyn’s best indie crafters and enjoy lots of FREE activities including face painting, henna tattoos, massages, tarot card readings and a special Valentine’s scratch-off station for kids.

Also this weekend, Greenpoint’s undefeated heavyweight boxing contender Adam “Babyface” Kownacki is returning to the neighborhood for a meet and greet with fans on Saturday at Dunne’s Polemost Liquors (698 Manhattan Ave) at 4:30 p.m. ahead of his big fight scheduled for next month in Brooklyn.

For more weekend events check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: