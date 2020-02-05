Greenpointers Valentine’s Market, North Brooklyn Pipeline Info Session, Vegan Shabbat Dinner — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (2/5-2/11)

Literary vibes and local roots are budding at this year’s A Tree Grows in Brooklyn-themed Greenpointers Valentine’s Market! On Sunday, Feb 9th, 1-7pm, under the rustic wooden beams of the restored Greenpoint loft (67 West St 5th Flr), we’re celebrating our love of local with 60+ of Brooklyn’s best indie crafters. Sip on seasonal brews and shop your heart away from a curated selection of swoon-worthy treasures and tasty treats. There will be lots of FREE activities including face painting, henna tattoos, massages, tarot card readings and a special Valentine’s scratch-off station for kids. This year we’ve put together an epic tree-filled 3D photo booth to capture those awesome selfies! FREE gift bags of art supplies by Blick Art Materials for the first 100 guests! RSVP today and join us for the most unique shopping experiences in Brooklyn!

WEDNESDAY 2/5

* Info Session on National Grid Pipeline in Greenpoint/Williamsburg @ Polish and Slavic Center (176 Java St), 630pm, FREE, National Grid is expanding a fracked gas transmission pipeline in Williamsburg and Greepoint, hear from Sane Energy Project on how, More Info

* 94th Precinct Community Council Meeting @ St. John’s Lutheran Church (155 Milton St), 7pm, FREE, join Captain Kathleen Fahey and the 94 Precinct Community Council at the monthly public meeting, More Info

♫ Dervisi @ TROOST (1011 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

* The Method: Artist Development Workshop @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St) 630pm, FREE, bring your assets (music, video, social media) and walk through ways to take your career to the next level, followed by a Q&A, More Info

THURSDAY 2/6



♫ Com Truise (DJ Set) @ Good Room (98 Meserole Ave) 10pm, $20, Buy Tix

☺ Keeping it Fresh! @ Easy Lover (790 Metropolitan Ave), 9pm, FREE, a stand-up comedy show with NYC talent, More Info

* Behind the Scenes at the City Reliquary @ The City Reliquary (370 Metropolitan Ave), 630pm, $25, during a private tour with the founder, explore obscure ephemera from past and present daily life in New York, Buy Tix

♫ Big Huge, Brower, Sweet Baby Jesus, Pink Mexico @ Saint Vitus Bar

(1120 Manhattan Ave), 7pm, $10, Buy Tix



Friday 2/7

# Tu b’Shvat (Vegan!) Shabbat Dinner @ Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St), 545pm, $18 – $180, Shabbat dinner with Newtown Creek Alliance, dedicated to the future of open, green space in Greenpoint, Buy Tix

♫ Sounds of Saving’s Feedback Sessionsy @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), 8pm, $25, a live performance series confronting issues in mental wellness that affect creative people and audiences alike, Buy Tix

♫ Dance Yourself Clean @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), 11pm, $10, music and dancing, lasers, fog, and other surprises, Buy Tix

♫ The Russell Stone Vanity Project: Winner Camp/ GLDN/ Union St @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 7pm, $8, Buy Tix

Saturday 2/8

* Meet And Greet with Adam “BabyFace” Kownacki @ Dunene’s Polemost Liquors (698 Manhattan Ave) 430pm, FREE, meet face to face with Adam “BabyFace” Kownacki before his big fight! More Info

♦ Cineschool – Film For Kids @ PS 110 The Monitor School (124 Monitor St), 2pm, $3 – $10, More Info

♦ Quiet City Film Festival @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave), 7pm, $15 (door), screening of curated short films, More Info

* Dog Adoption Event @ Barks & Recreations (154 Norman Ave), 930am, FREE, meet adoptable pups, More Info

SUNDAY 2/9

# Greenpointers “Love Grows in Brooklyn” Valentine’s Market @ Greenpoint Loft (67 West St,) 1pm, FREE, 60+ vendors will be on-hand tempting Greenpointers with lust-worthy treasures that will have you dreaming for more, More Info

♫ Uncertain Futures: This American Life’s ‘Umbrellas Up’ @ UnionDoc 322 Union Ave), 730pm, $10, conversation with radio documentarians exploring how to cover protests in surprising, human ways, Buy Tix

♦ Stencil Silkscreening Workshop @ Better Than Jam’s STORE & STUDIO

(20 Grattan St), 6pm, $60, screening of curated short films, Buy Tix

♦ Oscars Viewing Party @ Old Man Hustle (308 Bedford Ave), 7pm, FREE, More Info

MONDAY 2/10

♫ New Orleans Drumming 101

@ Gutter Bar (200 N 14th St), 8pm, FREE, a drum clinic about the history of the New Orleans groove from the early days of jazz to classic NOLA r&b to modern funk, More Info

♫ Daughter of Swords, The Dead Tongues @ Rough Trade (64 N 9th St), 7pm, $15, Buy Tix

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Mr. Bungle plays “The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny” @ Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost St), 7pm, $45, A stand-up comedy show, Buy Tix

TUESDAY 2/11

♦ Channel 101 NY February Screening @ Spectacle Theatre (124 South 3rd St), 730pm, $5, watch 5 brand new pilots and 5 returning shows and vote for the shows that will return to prime time with new episodes and which shows will be CANCELED! More Info

♫ American Sankeys EP Release Show with Hyemen and Metalfunkel @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♦ Art Lab: Illustrate a Poster @ Apple Williamsburg (247 Bedford Ave), 630pm, FREE, hands-on drawing exercies to create a fan poster, RSVP

☺ Ambush Comedy @ Two Boots Williamsburg (558 Driggs Ave), 8pm, FREE, a comedy show in the back of a pizza shop! More Info

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick