Planting seeds of love! “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” Valentine’s Market is COMING (2/9): 60+ indie crafters, soju cocktails, free massages, poetic tarot, henna and so much more!

Get ready, Greenpoint! Sunday February 9th from 1-7 p.m. Greenpointers is showing love the Brooklyn way at our annual Valentine’s Market! This year’s vibe is all about setting down roots, literary love, Brooklyn classics and trees!! So grab your bae, beau, BFF or that hot secret crush and spend the day celebrating your love for your favorite Brooklyn neighborhood. We’ve gone ahead and hand-picked some of the finest indie crafters in the borough. These 60+ vendors will be on-hand tempting Greenpointers with lust-worthy treasures that will have you dreaming for more. From colorful coaster sets, custom-cut shades, artisanal chocolates and spicy hot sauces—there’s a ‘lil something for everyone looking to score.

RSVP on FB and let us know you’re coming! FREE gift bags of art supplies by Blick Art Materials for the first 100 guests!

When all that good shopping has tuckered you out, grab some Greenpoint Ale & Beer, locally made Kombrewcha or winter soju cocktails, a plate of food for two, and slip upstairs for a romantic rooftop rendez-vous. Outside guests can nibble on tasty treats and sneak kisses with their favorite someone against the romantic Manhattan skyline.

Indoors on the mezzanine, Gus Ponce is snapping playful pics inside our awesome tree-filled 3D “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” photo booth designed by Greenpoint’s Richmond the Artist.

For more fun, step back in time and let NYC Tin Type take your portrait using old-world techniques and a portable darkroom.

We also have a TON of FREE activities on deck. Henna tattoos by Miss V, face painting, massages by [email protected] and a designated Valentine’s making station for kids is just the beginning.

The fabulous Ars Poetica is back dishing out free tarot readings and a Galentine’s + Valentine’s gift offer of two Astro Candles + custom poems. And it wouldn’t be a Valentine’s Market without a special appearance. This year The Wizard of Greenpoint is dropping by to cast loves spells on lucky people.

RSVP to stay updated and mark your calendars.

View this post on Instagram 🧙‍♂️ sighting on Manhattan Ave 📷: @internetguy85 A post shared by greenpointers (@greenpointers) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:53pm PST

Huge thanks to our sponsors, without which we could not continue to support local independent business, creativity, and art!